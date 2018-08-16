JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Reading Atal Bihari Vajpayee through his Independence Day speeches

In memory of Vajpayee, Delhi offices, schools to remain closed tomorrow
Business Standard

Urjit Patel unveils UPI 2.0 with enhanced features developed by NPCI

The first version of UPI was launched in 2016

IANS  |  Mumbai 

RBI Governor Urjit Patel
FILE PHOTO: RBI Governor Urjit Patel

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Urjit Patel on Thursday launched the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) 2.0 developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The UPI 2.0 has enhanced features such as "invoice in the inbox, signed intent or QR, UPI mandate with blocking of funds and UPI for overdraft account", NPCI said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch, Patel said the enhanced platform is the outcome of "a calibrated approach adopted by the Reserve Bank, in the initial years as a developer and in later years as a catalyst and facilitator."

Patel also outlined the need for ensuring adequate importance on cybersecurity and noted that costs should not be an inhibiting factor for the same, the statement said.

Nandan Nilekani, Advisor - Innovation, NPCI said the UPI has grown considerably post demonetisation and has been the catalyst for retail payment systems with many banks building products around the UPI.

The first version of UPI was launched in 2016.
First Published: Thu, August 16 2018. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements