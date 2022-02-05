US CDC recommends Moderna Covid-19 vaccine after FDA's full approval

-
ALSO READ
Moderna Covid vaccine 76% effective against Delta, Pfizer 42%: Study
European Medicines Agency approves Covid booster doses for adults
Biden pushes for booster shots, amid rise in US Covid cases, Omicron fear
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
US FDA okays Covid booster dose for those with weak immune system
-
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed recommendation from its vaccine advisers for use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 18 years and older.
The recommendation came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted full approval to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We now have another fully approved Covid-19 vaccine," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement.
"If you have been waiting for approval before getting vaccinated, now is the time to join the nearly 212 million Americans who have already completed their primary series. CDC continues to recommend that people remain up to date on their Covid-19 vaccines, including getting a booster shot when eligible," she said.
Earlier on Friday, the CDC's vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend the two-dose Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 18 years and older.
The vaccine, named Spikevax, joins Pfizer-BioNTech's formulation as the two fully-approved Covid-19 vaccines in the United States.
The full approval suggests Spikevax meets the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU