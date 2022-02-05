Govt panel recommends EUA for single-dose Covid jab Sputnik Light

-
ALSO READ
Govt allows export of Sputnik Light vax manufactured by Hetero Biopharma
With regulatory nods, Niramai's AI/ML-based breast cancer test to go global
Sputnik V, Sputnik Light will neutralise new Covid variant Omicron: Russia
Single dose Sputnik Light shows 93.5% efficacy against Covid, claims RDIF
Covid-19: Wockhardt to manufacture, supply Sputnik V, Sputnik Light vaccine
-
An expert panel of India's central drug authority on Friday recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light subject to various regulatory provisions, official sources said.
Sputnik Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V.
According to an official source, in light of the recommendations made during an SEC meeting on January 31, Dr Reddy's Laboratories presented its proposal for grant of permission to import Sputnik Light for a restricted use in an emergency situation and booster-dose vaccination, along with the analysis of the latest safety and efficacy data, including its benefits against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The firm said the Sputnik Light vaccine is approved in 29 countries, including Argentina, Russia etc.
"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which deliberated on the application by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, noted that the safety and immunogenicity data presented by the firm from the Indian study is comparable with that of the ongoing phase-3 clinical trial interim data from Russia," the source said.
The interim data of the efficacy trial from Russia has shown an efficacy of 65.4 per cent against COVID-19, 21 days after immunisation.
"After detailed deliberations, the SEC recommended for grant of permission for a restricted use in an emergency situation, subject to various regulatory provisions," the source said.
The recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the final approval.
"With regard to the use of the Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose, the applicant may provide clinical data, including immunogenicity data in the Indian population, for further evaluation," the source said.
According to some of the conditions for granting EUA, the vaccine is indicated for active immunisation to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged above 18 years and the firm should submit the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity data from the ongoing clinical trials in India and Russia for a review as and when available.
The firm should submit the safety data, including the data on AEFI and AESI, with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months and monthly thereafter till the completion of the ongoing clinical trial in the country. Thereafter, the firm should submit the safety data in accordance with the provisions and standard procedures.
On July 1 last year, India's drug regulator had refused to grant EUA to Sputnik Light.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU