Subject expert committee recommends Sputnik Light one-shot vaccine: Report

The subject expert committee under India's drug regulator has recommended Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, sources told ANI.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to soon give final approval to Russia's Sputnik Light, added the sources.
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has sought approval from the Indian drug regulator for use of single-dose Russia's Sputnik Light one shot.
The recommendation has been given as the primary dose. Recently, the company submitted a proposal for conducting trials of Sputnik Light as a booster to other vaccines.
Sputnik Light is the first component of the two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.
