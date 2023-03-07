JUST IN
Business Standard

US Commerce secy Gina Raimondo to arrive in India today on 4-day visit

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the country, during which she will participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum

Topics
USA | New Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India USA flags
India, USA flags

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the country, during which she will participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum.

In a statement issued by the US Commerce Department, Raimondo's visit aims to "unlock new trade and investment opportunities" between the two countries.

She will be in India till March 10.

During the course of her visit, Raimondo will be meeting public and private sector business leaders.

"This is an optimistic time for US-India relations, and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of year, the celebration of Holi," she said in a statement.

The Commerce Secretary will convey the importance that President Joe Biden's administration places on the US-India relations and emphasise the significant opportunity to deepen commercial ties between the two countries, the Department statement said further.

Her visit comes after last month's special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework held in New Delhi.

The US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10, where discussions will take place on cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Raimondo is arriving in India on Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's invitation.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 15:52 IST

