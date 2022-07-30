Doval urges religious leaders to counter radical forces creating animosity

Security Advisor on Saturday urged leaders of various faiths to counter the radical forces trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology that adversely affects the country and has international ramifications.

He made these remarks at an interfaith conference - organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) - which passed a resolution advocating a ban on organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) for pursuing a "divisive agenda" and indulging in "anti- activities".

The resolution also said that targeting any god, goddesses or prophets in discussions or debates by anyone should be condemned and dealt with as per law.

Addressing the gathering, Doval said there is a need to reach out to everyone to include them in this fight against radical forces and tell them that there is no place for hate and agitation against any religion in India.

Doval said efforts are required to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel it is a part of India.

"Some people try to create animosity in the name of religion that adversely affects the entire country and also has ramifications internationally.

"We cannot be a mute spectator to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel part of India. In this, we sail and sink together," Doval said at the conference held in the backdrop of a number of incidents of religious discord in the country.

He exhorted the religious leaders to play a major role in improving the atmosphere of the nation.

"There is a need to create an emotion that we will not let the unity of the country be compromised. We have to develop a faith in every countryman's heart that each Indian is safe here. We have to organise, raise voice and rectify mistakes," Doval said.

He said that the country's loss is everyone's loss, so all will have to work in unison to protect it.

"Every religion of the country has contributed to the growth of the nation. It is our responsibility to correct this atmosphere. We have to think as to what kind of India we will give to our future generations. You (religious leaders) are the most capable and you have bigger responsibilities to shoulder," Doval said.

The aim of the conference was to have a rigorous discussion among the representatives of different faiths including Hindu, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jain on "rising religious intolerance", the organisers said.

The resolution passed by the interfaith conference proposed to create a new body, inclusive of all faiths, to spread the message of peace and harmony and fight against the radical forces.

It also advocated banning organisations like .

"Organisations like and any other such fronts, which have been indulging in anti- activities, pursuing a divisive agenda and creating discord amongst our citizens, must be banned and action should be initiated against them as per the law of the land," the resolution read.

The PFI, a radical Islamic outfit, has been on the radar of security agencies over its suspected role in several incidents of riots in the country.

"At the same time, we strongly recommend that any person or organisation found guilty with evidence of spreading hatred among the communities through any means must be acted upon as per the provisions of law," the resolution said.

