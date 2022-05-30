US embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments from September

The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

"The US Mission to is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled," it tweeted.

"Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments. Appointments have been opened through 2023," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)