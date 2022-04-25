Mamata may attend PM Modi's virtual meet with CMs on Covid on April 27

-
ALSO READ
Nadia rape case: NCW chairperson slams Bengal CM Mamata over her remark
Bengal BJP's Rajib Banerjee, Tripura MLA Ashis Das join Trinamool
TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee rejoins Didi's party at Tripura rally
West Bengal received Rs 3.42 trn investment proposals at biz summit: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek to campaign for TMC in Goa
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to participate in a virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a discussion on the current COVID-19 situation in the country as some regions had been experiencing a surge in cases over the past few weeks, an official at the state secretariat said on Monday.
Modi is set to hold a meeting with chief ministers on April 27 on the emerging COVID-19 situation.
"We have received an invitation from the PMO for the virtual meeting. Our CM Mamata Banerjee might be attending the meeting from the state secretariat," the official said.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will also be present at the meeting, he said.
The health ministry has recently written to governments of Haryana, UP, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram, urging them to monitor the COVID-19 scenario amid the increase in positivity rate in these states.
Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent.
Bengal registered a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU