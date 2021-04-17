US FedEx shooting: Jaishankar assures all assistance to Sikh community

External Affairs Minister on Saturday assured that the Government of India will provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims who were killed in a mass shooting in the US city of Indianapolis on Thursday (local time).

"Deeply shocked by the shooting incident at facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate (in Chicago)@IndiainChicago is in touch with the Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders," he said in a tweet. "Will render all possible assistance."

Jaishankar's remarks come after the Indian Embassy in Washington said that the Consulate in Chicago is in touch with the local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders, and will render all possible assistance, as required.

"We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the shocking shooting incident at facility in Indianapolis and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. The Indianapolis metropolitan police department identified eight victims that were killed in this senseless act, that includes four members from the Sikh Community," the embassy said in a statement.

"The Consul General has spoken to the Mayor of Indianapolis, who has assured full support. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain ready to provide all possible assistance," the embassy added.

The victims from the shooting were identified as 32-year-old Matthew R Alexander, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, 48-year-old Amarjit Skhon, 19-year-old Karlie Smith and 74-year-old John Weisert.

"A significant number of workers at processing centre (near Indianapolis airport), where the shooting took place Thursday night are from Sikh community " said the Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor.

Deputy Chief Craig McCartt on Friday afternoon identified the gunman as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, who was last employed by FedEx in 2020. "Hole was found dead of a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted," McCartt said.

US President Joe Biden called the mass shooting incident as ' embarrasment'.

A shooting earlier this year at Atlanta-area spas also killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, sparking alarm over rising violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

