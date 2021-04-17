Shortcomings of multilateral system laid bare by pandemic, says Shringla

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to inaugurate virtual Raisina Dialogue, 50 countries to participate
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams
-
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday noted that the shortcomings of the current multilateral system were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that there is no retreat from multilateralism or globalisation.
Delivering remarks at the conclusion of the 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue, Shringla said, "The broader theme of technology and geo technology ran through the dialogue. How technology can be harnessed to help and not hurt is one of the great questions of the day. Algorithms must help but not harm, transparency is required, forward-looking and positive rules that are congruent with good public policy."
"The shortcomings of the current multilateral system laid bare by the pandemic evoked discussion. There is no retreat from multilateralism or globalisation. Multilateralism needs to be strengthened," he added.
He said this dialogue took place in very challenging circumstances. "We convened in the shadow of great disruption which has changed forever the way we live. This is the time of uncertain, unexpected and the unknown."
On the problems confronted by the world today, Foreign Secretary said, "Globalisation, as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in his opening remarks, must benefit all and must be relevant to the problems of our time. The External Affairs Minster defined true commitment to globalisation as the actions that are equitable, actions that leave no one behind and actions that are imbued with good."
On the Indo-Pacific, Shringla noted that "The Prime Minister of Australia flagged interest in the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific. The European council president spoke of the need for an open and stable Indo-Pacific."
The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.
The 6th Edition of dialogue, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, was held virtually from 13-16 April. The theme for the 2021 Edition was "#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers and Out of Control".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU