US President Joe Biden says he doesn't think Covid-19 is here to stay

-
ALSO READ
Biden sees dip in support amid new Covid cases, finds AP-NORC poll
Biden administration proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September
US President, First Lady to travel all three sites of 9/11 terror attacks
Ind vs NZ: Don't think we could have done anything different, says Rahane
Need atleast 400-run lead before we can think of declaring: Shami
-
US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) said that he doesn't think that the COVID-19 is here to stay, but added that he does think it will remain around the world.
"No, I don't think COVID is here to stay, but having COVID in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay," Biden said at the White House briefing, according to The Hill.
"COVID as we're dealing with it now is not here to stay, the normal doesn't have to be. We have so many more tools we developed and we continue to develop that can contain COVID and other strains of COVID," the President added, according to The Hill.
Biden's remarks come amid a severe surge of the coronavirus in the United States and across the globe due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The US government awarded a contract worth over 50 million USD for the distribution of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits on Friday (local time).
The contract was issued as part of Biden's plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to the American people at no cost in response to the Omicron variant, according to the Defense Department release.
"The US... awarded a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security, located in Newport News, Virginia, for delivery of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits," the Defense Department said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU