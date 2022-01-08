Covid-19: Gujarat HC to function in virtual mode till further orders

-
In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Gujarat High Court on Friday said that it will function in virtual mode till further orders.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 14,346 active COVID cases in the state presently.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Friday announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.
As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), all political/social programs, weddings will have a maximum gathering of 400 people in open and that of 50 per cent of space capacity in closed venues. Only 100 persons have been allowed in funerals.
"Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants, with 75 per cent capacity, to function till 10 pm. 75 per cent capacity approved in government/private AC non-buses, 50 per cent capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. Educational institutions closed till Jan 31," Gujarat CMO informed.
