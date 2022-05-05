US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid-19

US Secretary of State tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, experiencing mild symptoms and will be isolating himself at his home, conducting his work virtually.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test," a US Department of State press statement informed.

"The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms. He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning," the statement added.

The statement further informed that Secretary of State Blinken "has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

"In accordance with the CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department's Bureau of Medical Services, the Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule," the statement said, adding that Blinken "looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible."

Secretary of State Blinken extended his gratefulness to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who provide the State Department workforce with exemplary health services around the world and encourages all Americans who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from developing severe COVID-19 disease, the statement said.

Blinken joins a number of high-profile administration officials who have tested positive in recent weeks and months. Vice President Kamala Harris announced she had contracted the virus last month, and in March, White House Press Secretary Psaki cancelled her plans to travel with the President to Belgium and Poland after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time, CNN reported.

