Use Covid learning to boost global health: Adar Poonawalla to world leaders

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he is appealing to multilateral organisations and world leaders to come up with a draft about learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen health systems globally.
The learnings from the global pandemic would help in addressing inequity in the health systems that are prevalent currently, Poonawalla said.
"This year @Davos, I am appealing to multilateral organisations & world leaders to come together in creating a draft, learning from the lessons of the pandemic for a Global Pandemic Treaty to address inequity & strengthen global health systems," he tweeted.
Pune-based SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced and sold globally. During the pandemic, the company not only supplied COVID-19 vaccines in India but also exported these to multiple nations.
