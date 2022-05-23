Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb's security cover downscaled, says police

Former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb's cover has been downsized, a senior policer said on Monday.

Deb, who had stepped down as chief minister on May 14, however, is still being provided Z'-category by the .

Three vehicles were withdrawn from the former CM's convoy with effect from May 21. Now, we are providing a four-vehicle cover to him... maintaining all parameters and analysing threat perceptions, the officer said.

In a surprise move ahead of the 2023 assembly election, the made Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha the new Chief Minister of Tripura, replacing Deb.

Deb had resigned on May 14 a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

