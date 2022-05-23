Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb's security cover downscaled, says police

-
Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb's security cover has been downsized, a senior policer said on Monday.
Deb, who had stepped down as chief minister on May 14, however, is still being provided Z'-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Three vehicles were withdrawn from the former CM's convoy with effect from May 21. Now, we are providing a four-vehicle cover to him... maintaining all security parameters and analysing threat perceptions, the officer said.
In a surprise move ahead of the 2023 assembly election, the BJP made Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha the new Chief Minister of Tripura, replacing Deb.
Deb had resigned on May 14 a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi.
