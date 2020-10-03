Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe of Hathras incident

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday gave orders for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Hathras incident of torture and alleged gangrape of a 19 -year-old Dalit woman who later died in a Delhi hospital.
The Chief Minister's Office said that Yogi Adityanath has given orders for CBI probe into the incident.
The state government had earlier ordered a Special Investigation Team probe into the case.
The government also gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT.
Victim's brother had said earlier in the day that the family was not satisfied with the investigation.
The orders for CBI probe came on a day Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the family of the victim in Hathras.
The woman died earlier this week in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.
