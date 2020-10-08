Uttar Pradesh coronavirus update: 56 new cases in Agra, tally reaches 6,110

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Fifty six fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Agra in the last 24 hours taking the total number to 6,110, the state authorities said on Thursday.
District Magistrate P.N. Singh said so far 5,436 had recovered, while the number of active cases now was 545. The number of samples in the district has gone up to 2,07,022.
Though the daily Covid-19 sample tests continue to remain around 2,500, there has been some respite in the numbers of new cases which in September had gone up abnormally high.
With the rising graph of seasonal viral fever, dengue, and flu, doctors in Agra have advised patients not to rush for Covid tests, but consult family doctors or go to government clinics first.
Doctors said, "Patients with fever should first get the opinion of their family doctors before rushing for Covid-19 tests. Patients can get a fever from a whole lot of health issues including flu, viral fever that is seasonal, dengue, or even urine infection."
Although a vaccine is still far away, doctors today are better equipped with medicines, equipment and insights to deal with Covid-19, compared to the scene some months ago, but there is no room for complacency, say doctors.
A higher level of the vigil and strict observance of social distancing and mask-wearing norms were necessary, said Advocate Vivek Sarabhoy, who runs a WhatsApp group to help Covid-19 patients with consultations, blood plasma, hospital support, and even food or medical support.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) secretary Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi has suggested extensive studies on the post-Covid syndrome, as a few complicated cases of patients have come to light. "It has been observed that Covid-19 damages some organs and patients take a lot of time to bounce back to health even after testing negative," Chaturvedi said.--IANS
bk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU