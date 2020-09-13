Uttar Pradesh logs 6,239 fresh Covid-19 cases, 80 deaths; tally at 312,036

Eighty more people died from in on Sunday as 6,239 fresh cases surfaced, taking the infection figures to 3,12,036 in the state.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said so far, 4,429 people have died from the disease in

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 68,122, he said, adding that 6,239 cases were reported on Sunday.

Till now, 2,39,485 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)