Uttar Pradesh MoS Health Atul Garg tests positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Atul Garg, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Garg requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"On August 15, RTPCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday, in the rapid test conducted at around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to August 18 should get themselves tested," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recenly succumbed to COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 14:03 IST

