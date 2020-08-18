Uttar Pradesh MoS Health Atul Garg tests positive for coronavirus

-
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Atul Garg, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Garg requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.
"On August 15, RTPCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday, in the rapid test conducted at around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to August 18 should get themselves tested," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recenly succumbed to COVID-19.
