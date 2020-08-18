JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

SC refuses to direct Centre to transfer funds from PM Cares to NDRF
Business Standard

DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jump in recoveries, net drop in active Covid cases

Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates are Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

People suffering from the coronavirus disease perform yoga inside a care centre for patients at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi
People suffering from the coronavirus disease perform yoga inside a care centre in New Delhi

India on Tuesday reported its biggest single-day jump in recoveries, at 57,937, a reduction in the total number of active cases across the country on a net basis, for a second straight day. With a daily increase of 55,079 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has now risen to 2,702,742 from 2,647,663 on Monday – an increase of 2.1%. Its death toll has reached 51,797, with 876 fatalities being reported in a day.

India, the third-most-affected country globally by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 434,067 cases in the past 7 days alone.

Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (August 17, 2020):

  • With a daily increase of 55,079 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 2,647,663 on Monday to 2,702,742 – an increase of 2.1%. Death toll has reached 51,797, with 876 fatalities in a day. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 434,067 cases in the past 7 days alone.
  • India now accounts for 10.39% of all active cases globally (one in every 10 active cases), and 6.66% of all deaths (one in every 15).
  • The count of active cases across India on a net basis has reduced by 3,734, against a drop of 544 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Assam (1,265), Odisha (731), Punjab (690), Kerala (581), and Jharkhand (339).
  • With 57,937 new recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has increased to 73.18%, while death rate remains unchanged at 1.92%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 58,813 — 876 deaths and 57,937 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.49%.
  • India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.4%.
  • India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 33.7 days, and for deaths at 40.6 days.
  • The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are West Bengal (3,080), Kerala (1,725), Punjab (1,490), Haryana (887), and Chandigarh (114).
  • Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (8,493), Andhra Pradesh (6,780), Karnataka (6,317), Tamil Nadu (5,890), and Uttar Pradesh (3,798).
  • Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (61.72%), Karnataka (63.68%), Kerala (65.07%), Uttar Pradesh (66.24%), and Odisha (70.28%).
  • Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.83%), Puducherry (14.08%), Telangana (12.47%), Delhi (11.64%), and Karnataka (11.24%).
  • Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (27.3%), Chandigarh (22.66%), Maharashtra (19.67%), Telangana (19.13%), and Goa (17.53%).
  • Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (66,474), J&K (60,693), Andhra Pradesh (55,639), Assam (51,772), and Tamil Nadu (49,921).
  • Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (604,358), Tamil Nadu (343,945), Andhra Pradesh (296,609), Karnataka (233,283), and Uttar Pradesh (158,216).
  • Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 8,493 cases. The state has added 114,096 cases in the past 10 days alone.
  • Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,890, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 27 days.
  • Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 61,084 cases in the past seven days alone. On Tuesday it added 6,780 cases.
  • Karnataka has reported 6,317 cases to take its tally to 233,283.
  • Delhi has added 787 cases to take its total tally to 153,367. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 26 days in a row.
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 11:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU