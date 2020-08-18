DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jump in recoveries, net drop in active Covid cases

India on Tuesday reported its biggest single-day jump in recoveries, at 57,937, a reduction in the total number of active cases across the country on a net basis, for a second straight day. With a daily increase of 55,079 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has now risen to 2,702,742 from 2,647,663 on Monday – an increase of 2.1%. Its death toll has reached 51,797, with 876 fatalities being reported in a day.
India, the third-most-affected country globally by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 434,067 cases in the past 7 days alone.
Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (August 17, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 55,079 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 2,647,663 on Monday to 2,702,742 – an increase of 2.1%. Death toll has reached 51,797, with 876 fatalities in a day. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 434,067 cases in the past 7 days alone.
-
India now accounts for 10.39% of all active cases globally (one in every 10 active cases), and 6.66% of all deaths (one in every 15).
-
The count of active cases across India on a net basis has reduced by 3,734, against a drop of 544 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Assam (1,265), Odisha (731), Punjab (690), Kerala (581), and Jharkhand (339).
-
With 57,937 new recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has increased to 73.18%, while death rate remains unchanged at 1.92%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 58,813 — 876 deaths and 57,937 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.49%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.4%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 33.7 days, and for deaths at 40.6 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are West Bengal (3,080), Kerala (1,725), Punjab (1,490), Haryana (887), and Chandigarh (114).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (8,493), Andhra Pradesh (6,780), Karnataka (6,317), Tamil Nadu (5,890), and Uttar Pradesh (3,798).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (61.72%), Karnataka (63.68%), Kerala (65.07%), Uttar Pradesh (66.24%), and Odisha (70.28%).
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.83%), Puducherry (14.08%), Telangana (12.47%), Delhi (11.64%), and Karnataka (11.24%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (27.3%), Chandigarh (22.66%), Maharashtra (19.67%), Telangana (19.13%), and Goa (17.53%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (66,474), J&K (60,693), Andhra Pradesh (55,639), Assam (51,772), and Tamil Nadu (49,921).
-
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (604,358), Tamil Nadu (343,945), Andhra Pradesh (296,609), Karnataka (233,283), and Uttar Pradesh (158,216).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 8,493 cases. The state has added 114,096 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,890, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 27 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 61,084 cases in the past seven days alone. On Tuesday it added 6,780 cases.
-
Karnataka has reported 6,317 cases to take its tally to 233,283.
-
Delhi has added 787 cases to take its total tally to 153,367. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 26 days in a row.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU