DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jump in recoveries, net drop in active Covid cases

India on Tuesday reported its biggest single-day jump in recoveries, at 57,937, a reduction in the total number of active cases across the country on a net basis, for a second straight day. With a daily increase of 55,079 in total cases, India’s tally of cases has now risen to 2,702,742 from 2,647,663 on Monday – an increase of 2.1%. Its has reached 51,797, with 876 fatalities being reported in a day.

India, the third-most-affected country globally by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 434,067 cases in the past 7 days alone.

Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (August 17, 2020):

