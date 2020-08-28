Uttar Pradesh records 77 more coronavirus deaths, 5,447 new cases

recorded 77 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 3,294, while 5,447 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,13,824 in the state, officials said here.

Twelve deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Kanpur and four each were from Allahabad and Jhansi, a health bulletin issued here said.

"In the last 24 hours, 5,447 fresh COVID-19 cases were found. There are 52,651 active cases in the state, while a total of 1,57,879 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Of the total number of fatalities reported in the state, the highest of 411 were from Kanpur, followed by 335 in Lucknow, 159 in Varanasi, 143 in Allahabad, 133 in Meerut, 125 in Gorkahpur, 111 in Bareilly and 106 in Agra among others, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest number of 707, followed by Kanpur (298), Allahabad (276) and Rampur (182), it said.

Of the 52,651 active cases, 26,270 are in home isolation, Prasad said, adding that on Thursday, 1,22,277 tests were conducted in the state.

The total number of tests done so far in the state is over 52 lakhs, he added.

Prasad said that among those affected by COVID-19, 14.15 per cent belong to the age group of up to 20 years, 48.85 per cent belong to the age group of 21-40 years, 28.43 per cent belong to the age group of 41-60 years and 8.7 per cent belong to the age group of 60 years and above.

Chairing a review meeting here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure that 1.50 lakh COVID tests are conducted in the state daily and manpower necessary for this is arranged.

The chief minister stressed that testing, especially rapid antigen tests, should be increased, an official spokesman said.

Adityanath also said the presence of 50 per cent of the staff in government offices should be ensured and asked all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to inspect offices in their jurisdiction and initiate action against officials and workers found absent at 9.30 am.

He also asked district magistrates to ensure that they resolve the problems faced by the people, besides carrying out their responsibilities to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)