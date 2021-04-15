Uttar Pradesh to set up quarantine centres for returning migrant workers

-
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to set up quarantine centres in all those districts of the state that are receiving migrant workers.
With Covid cases rising at an alarming rate in the state, the Chief Minister has directed concerned authorities to ensure all the facilities to the migrant labourers, returning to the state.
According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister has directed officials to make proper arrangements for corona testing and quarantining of migrant workers, as well as their food.
Nodal officers and local committees belonging to different districts have been directed to coordinate with their respective district magistrates in this regard and ensure all facilities to the returnees.
It may be recalled that last year, the UP government had ensured the basic needs of the workers, especially street vendors and hawkers, during the pandemic induced lockdown.
The state government had provided maintenance allowance for the construction workers and also arranged public transport buses to bring back four million migrant workers from different parts of the country and take them to their home districts in UP.
The government provided them medical facilities and also employment.
--IANS
amita/rs
