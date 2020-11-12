UP CM Yogi to launch 'Mission Rozgar' after Diwali; targets jobs for 5 mn

-
-
After Diwali, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is preparing to launch 'Mission Rozgar' which will provide employment to the unemployed or those who have lost their jobs.
The government has set a target of employing over 50 lakh youths in the state from November 2020 to March 2021.
Through this campaign, youth will get a chance to apply for jobs in the government departments, councils, corporations, etc.
With the help of the government efforts, many new opportunities for the private sector will also be created.
Finalising the action plan of 'Mission Rozgar', Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said, "Under Mission Rozgar, a programme will be organised to create more employment and self-employment jobs in various departments, organisations, voluntary organisations, corporations, councils, boards and various local bodies of the state government.
An employment help desk will be created in every department and organization. It will inform the youth of availing the benefit of employment programs related to the respective departments.
The chief secretary said that a database of employment will be prepared in the state.
In this regard, an app and a web portal is also being developed by the Directorate of Training and Employment. Data related to employment will be updated every fortnight on the portal.
Under the administrative departments, all the directorates, corporations, boards, commissions, etc. will nominate a nodal officer to keep everything on track.
The entire 'Mission Rozgar' campaign will be conducted through Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) and a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary will monitor the campaign monthly.
In every district, there will be a committee under the chairmanship of the district magistrate who will prepare an action plan at the district level for jobs and careers.
The Directorate of Training and Employment in collaboration with private industries will also organize employment fairs and will address all the pending recruitment cases.
--IANS
amita/dpb
