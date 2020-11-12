Uttarakhand BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena dies due to Covid-19 infection

-
BJP MLA from Salt in Almora district, Surendra Singh Jeena, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in New Delhi, died early Thursday.
The 50-year-old Jeena was admitted to the Sir Gangaram Hospital nearly a week ago. He breathed his last at around 4 am, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.
Condoling Jeena's death, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the state has lost an energetic and farsighted leader.
"He was reckoned among the most active MLAs who took keen interest in the development of his constituency. He was the voice of the deprived sections of society," he said
"In his death the state has lost an energetic and farsighted leader,"Rawat said and prayed for strength to his family to bear the loss.
The chief minister recalled that he had met Jeena recently at his residence in Delhi after his wife's death.
Pradesh BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat also expressed deep grief at the legislator's untimely demise describing it as an irreparable loss not just for the party but the entire society.
"He was a young and energetic leader always active in public interest andorganisational affairs. His death is an irreparable loss for the party and the society," Bhagatsaid.
Prayingfor strength to the bereavedfamily to bear the loss, the BJP leader said he and his party stand with them in this hour of grief.
