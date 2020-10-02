Uttarakhand CM flags off mobile Covid-19 testing lab for Haridwar

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off a mobile COVID-19 testing lab for Haridwar from his official residence on Friday.

'MITR labs', the country's only ICMR-approved mobile lab is capable of conducting 200 tests per day, an official release here said.

Built inside a car, it will carry out both rapid antigen and Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests, the release said.

State BJP president Basidhar Bhagat, MLA Harbans Kapoor and Secretary (Health) Amit Negi were present at the launch.

