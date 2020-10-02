Reliance develops RT-PCR kit that can give Covid-19 results in two hours

-
ALSO READ
High RT-PCR cost a hurdle in ramping up Covid-19 tests in Delhi: Officials
Centre plans 600,000 rapid Covid-19 tests in Delhi, to add 500 ventilators
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
Karnataka is clocking over 50,000 Covid-19 tests per day, crossed 2.5 mn
Reduced fear of Covid-19 a reason why less people opting for tests: Experts
-
Reliance Life Sciences has developed an RT-PCR kit that promises diagnosis of COVID-19 infection in about 2 hours, company sources said.
At present, COVID-19 RT-PCR test, which is a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) test for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, takes up to 24 hours to give a diagnosis.
The sources said computational biologists at Reliance Life Sciences, a subsidiary of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries Ltd, analysed more than 100 genomes of SARS-CoV-2 sequenced in India and designed unique RT-PCR primers for developing quantitative-Real Time PCR (RT-PCR) kit for COVID-19 detection.
RT-PCR kit is so far considered as Gold standard.
The kit, developed by scientists at Reliance Life Sciences, is named R-Green Kit (SARS COV2-real-time PCR) and has been technically validated by ICMR for satisfactory performance, the sources said.
ICMR's validation process does not approve/disapprove the kit design as well as it does not certify user-friendliness.
The sources said the kit can detect the presence of E-gene, R-gene, RdRp gene of SARS COV2 virus with Actin as an internal control.
As per ICMR results, the kit shows 98.7 per cent sensitivity and 98.8 per cent specificity.
This kit is a complete indigenous development by the R&D scientists working at the firm, they said, adding one biggest advantage of this kit is that it is simple to use and uses readily available simple reagents and primers which can be synthesised in India.
The diagnosis time is approximately 2 hours, they added.
A separate study by Reliance Life Sciences has indicated that the death rate for COVID-19 pandemic may significantly reduce by the end of 2020.
The study showed mutation occurrence of structural and non-structural proteins of SARS-CoV-2 form more than 7,000 genome sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus from 49 countries.
Statistical analysis showed an inverse correlation between the mutation rates of two proteins NSP6 and Surface glycoprotein (S) with the death rate, according to the study published in the Scientific Journal of Biology.
It has been predicted that mutations of these two proteins will grow constantly, while the death rate would drop below 0.5 per cent by end of 2020 in cluster I countries (India and Bangladesh).
In the study, it has been observed that the cluster II country (USA) mutation rate of NSP6 and S proteins are lower than cluster I and cluster III (Australia and NZ) countries.
Therefore, it has been proposed that in cluster II country the death rate of COVID-19 pandemic will weaken later than cluster I and III countries, the study says.
Reliance also got a US patent for genetically modified microalgae that is said to defend/delay death.
The United States Patent on September 8 issued the patent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU