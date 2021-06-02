Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 500-bed Covid hospital set up by DRDO

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a 500-bed hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for COVID-19 patients in Haldwani, the defence ministry said.

"This facility comprises 375 oxygen beds and 125 ICU beds with ventilators. With 100 per cent power backup, it is centrally air conditioned for all weather conditions," the ministry mentioned.

Pathology laboratory, pharmacy, X-ray and ECG facilities are inherent part of the hospital which will become fully operational from Thursday, it said.

"Doctors and nursing staff to run the facility would be provided by co-located Government Medical College, Haldwani," it said.

The hospital has been set up within 21 days by a workforce of 350 people who worked round the clock under adverse weather conditions, it stated.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the infection during the last couple of weeks.

India added 1,32,788 new infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.

