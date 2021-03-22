Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for coronavirus infection

-
ALSO READ
Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat to be Uttarakhand's new chief minister
Covid-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat shifted to hospital
Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand
Coronavirus LIVE: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive
Uttarakhand govt to withdraw all cases related to Covid guideline violation
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The chief minister took to Twitter to inform the people about his COVID-19 test report and said he has tested positive for the pandemic but he is alright and has no complications.
He has isolated himself and is under the observation of doctors.
Rawat also advised the people who had come into contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested.
"My coronavirus test report has come out positive. I am alright and have no complications. I have isolated myself under the watch of doctors. Those who have come into contact with me over the past few days should take precaution and get themselves tested," Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi.
Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU