Uttarakhand CM orders probe into irregularities in animal husbandry dept

Taking serious note of a complaint by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday ordered a high-level probe into alleged financial irregularities in the state Sheep and Wool Development Board.

Gandhi had recently written to the chief minister alleging misappropriation of funds in the board in the purchase of food for sheep and goats in Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh districts.

Taking serious note of the allegations by the BJP MP, Rawat has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities, an official statement here said.

On the chief minister's instruction, Chief Secretary Om Prakash constituted a committee headed by Agricultural Produce Commissioner Manisha Panwar to probe the charges.

Secretary finance Bhupesh Tiwari is also on the panel as a member, the statement said.

The committee has been asked to submit its investigation report within 15 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)