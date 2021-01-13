Parliaments should respect sovereign mandate of other parliaments: Om Birla

-
ALSO READ
Om Birla chairs meet on arrangements for Monsoon Session, social distancing
Will request MPs to get tested for Covid-19 before Monsoon Session: Birla
New Parliament building to be ready by Oct 2022: Lok Sabha Secretariat
Parliament updates: Lok Sabha to meet at 6 pm today
Covid-19 test report mandatory to enter Parliament during Monsoon session
-
All parliaments should respect the sovereign mandate of other parliaments, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.
Birla's remarks came a day after a debate at the UK Parliament on "India: Persecution of Minority Groups". The UK government praised India's religious diversity and its "rich tapestry of religious minorities alongside its sizable Hindu majority" during the debate in the House of Commons complex.
The UK Parliament is also scheduled to discuss the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Birla made these remarks during a virtual discussion with the president of European Parliament on challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
The speaker condoled the loss of lives in the European Union due to the COVID-19 pandemic and underscored the need for global action to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.
During the virtual meeting, Birla said, "All Parliaments should respect the sovereign mandate of other Parliaments."
Responding to Tuesday's debate at the UK Parliament, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister Nigel Adams assured MPs that any difficult issues around human rights are raised in a free and open manner with Indian counterparts at the ministerial and consular level as he reiterated that India's secular Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens.
The Indian High Commission in London issued a statement in relation to the backbench debate to stress India's centuries-old tradition of religious tolerance and harmonious co-existence of people of all faiths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU