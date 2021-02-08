Uttarakhand flood: Tamil Nadu ready to offer assistance, says CM

The government on Monday



offered all possible assistance to Uttarakhand, where a glacier burst triggered a deluge killing 10 people on Sunday and left over 140 missing.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over the deaths.

"On behalf of the people of and the state government, I extend my deep condolences and sympathies to the families of those killed in the flood," he said in a statement.

"The government is prepared to extend all assistance to Uttarakhand," he added.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least 10 people dead and 143 others missing.

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

