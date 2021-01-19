Uttarakhand increases number of working days from 100 to 150 under MGNREGA

-
In a move to encourage employment opportunities, Uttarakhand Government has announced that the number of working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will be increased from 100 to 150, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday.
While addressing the gathering at his office, Rawat said that government will increase the number of working days from 100 to 150 under MGNREGA and the entire cost will be borne by the state government. This decision was taken during a meeting of the State Employment Guarantee Council held on Monday.Uttarakhand is expected to conduct Assembly polls in 2022.
Rawat said, "Some districts have performed well in the state. I request all the districts to share their experiences with me. I have also instructed the district officers to review the quality of work being done under this scheme and submit me a report within 15 days."
A release from the Chief Minister's office stated that till date 12.19 lakh job cards had given out in the state. Out of these, 2.66 lakh job cards were given in 2020.
Later, the Chief Minister launched the 'Uttarakhand Aajeevika App' with the aim to provide help to the unemployed people in the state who are in search of employment opportunities.
"This will also go a long way in preventing migration," he added.
NREGA was first proposed in 1991 by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Passed in Parliament in 2008, it aims to provide 100 days of wage employment to enhance livelihood security in rural areas.
