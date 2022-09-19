JUST IN
EC holds meetings in Gujarat to review preparedness for Assembly polls
UP Assembly session commences today; Sept 22 reserved for women members
Leopard cub found dead in Mumbai's Film City; forest dept denies poaching
Top Headlines: 35-50 bps rate hike by MPC; advance tax mop-up rises 17%
EC team visits Gujarat ahead of polls, reviews election preparedness
India, Japan concludes week-long 6th edition of maritime exercise 'JIMEX'
Latest news LIVE: Chandigarh University closed till Saturday amid protests
ICAR signs tech transfer pact with Biovet for lumpy skin disease vaccine
In defence of the realm, again: Meet Mukul Rohatgi, the next AG for India
FM Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSBs to review progress of schemes for SCs
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi Police to question Jacqueline Fernandez again in extortion case
UP CM Yogi orders flood alert in 10 districts over rising river water level
Business Standard

Uttarakhand reports over 500 dengue cases; Dehradun, Haridwar most affected

The number of dengue cases in Uttarakhand has crossed the mark of 500, informed the state Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare

Topics
Uttarakhand | Dengue

ANI  General News 

Chikungunya, dengue, malaria sting New Delhi; over 1,700 people affected
Photo: Reuters

The number of dengue cases in Uttarakhand has crossed the mark of 500, informed the state Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

"Guidelines have been issued to all districts for preventing the spread of dengue. So far, dengue cases are reported in five districts in the state," said in-charge Secretary Health Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

He further said that the number of dengue patients is increasing rapidly in Dehradun and Haridwar.

As per the official data, there are 295 cases in the Dehradun district so far followed by 123 in Haridwar.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Government had directed all chief medical officers to prevent the spread of dengue.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar had said that all chief medical officers (CMO) have been instructed to prevent dengue cases in the state. He said that if the cases of dengue increase in any district, then the CMO will be directly responsible.

Kumar had said, "The cases of dengue have been reported in Dehradun, Pauri and Haridwar districts of the state but now the situation is under control. So far 300 cases of dengue have been reported in the state."

The official said that in view of dengue, all the schools in the state have been instructed to allow the children to enter the school only after wearing full-sleeved shirts.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 10:26 IST

`
.