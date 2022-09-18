Surge in dengue fever continues in Pakistan amid devastating floods

-
-
A surge in dengue fever cases continues in parts of Pakistan amid the ongoing outbreak that occurred due to floods in the country, the health authorities said.
A total of 350 new cases of dengue fever were reported across the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KP) in the last 24 hours, said the provincial health department on Saturday evening.
The number of active cases in KP is 1,241 and the total number of patients reported this year has reached 4,538, Xinhua news agency reported.
Moreover, 188 patients were diagnosed with the disease in the eastern Punjab province during the last 24 hours, the provincial health department added on Saturday morning.
Punjab's Rawalpindi city reported 80 new patients, followed by its capital Lahore where 62 cases were detected. The total number of patients reported in the province this year has reached 3,101.
Additionally, the country's capital Islamabad reported 96 new patients in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Saturday evening. The total number of cases in the city in 2022 has now gone up to 1,331.
The southern Sindh province reported 388 new cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial health authority said on Saturday evening. The total number of cases this year in the province has moved to 5,203.
