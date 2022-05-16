Elisabeth Borne appointed France's new PM, second woman to hold post

-
ALSO READ
France reports new daily record of over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases
French election: President Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
Voter turnout at 26.1% at midday in French presidential elections
Euro gains respite from Macron's French election lead
Can hydroxychloroquine be effective against omicron? A study finds out
-
Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new prime minister on Monday to become the second woman to hold the post in the country.
Borne, 61, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron's reelection last month.
Macron and Borne are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days.
Borne is the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson, who was prime minister in 1991-1992 under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand.
She has served as Labour Minister in Macron's previous government since 2020. Before that, she was transport minister and then minister of ecological Transition, also under Macron.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU