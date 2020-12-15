Uttarakhand to give free Covid-19 vaccine to 93,000 health workers

More than 93 thousand health workers of will be given free vaccine, the state Health Secretary Amit Negi said on Tuesday.

He further said that the Central Government has made it clear that no amount will be taken from health workers for the vaccine.

In the first phase of vaccination across the country, the centre will provide about 20 lakh vaccines to the state, under this, permanent and contractual workers working in government hospitals, PRD (Prantiya Rakshak Dal) etc., as well as health workers working in private hospitals, will get a free vaccine.

Apart from this, one lakh frontline workers, five lakh sick and 13 lakh elderly are also to be vaccinated, whether the sick people will get the vaccine free or not, it has not been cleared yet.

Preparations are underway to vaccinate 100 people in one booth. The largest store in the state is being built in Dehradun, this center will have the capacity to carry millions of vaccines, followed by three regional centers in Udhamsinghnagar, Almora and Srinagar, stores in the more populous Haridwar district.

