Uttarakhand to give free Covid-19 vaccine to 93,000 health workers

-
ALSO READ
Govt announces Rs 900 cr towards research, development of Covid-19 vaccine
Canada on track to start coronavirus vaccine delivery by January 2021
59% Indians sceptical about Covid-19 vaccine, won't rush to take it: Survey
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Hackers targeting Covid-19 vaccine cold chain through phishing, warns IBM
-
More than 93 thousand health workers of Uttarakhand will be given free coronavirus vaccine, the state Health Secretary Amit Negi said on Tuesday.
He further said that the Central Government has made it clear that no amount will be taken from health workers for the vaccine.
In the first phase of vaccination across the country, the centre will provide about 20 lakh vaccines to the state, under this, permanent and contractual workers working in government hospitals, PRD (Prantiya Rakshak Dal) etc., as well as health workers working in private hospitals, will get a free vaccine.
Apart from this, one lakh frontline workers, five lakh sick and 13 lakh elderly are also to be vaccinated, whether the sick people will get the vaccine free or not, it has not been cleared yet.
Preparations are underway to vaccinate 100 people in one booth. The largest store in the state is being built in Dehradun, this center will have the capacity to carry millions of vaccines, followed by three regional centers in Udhamsinghnagar, Almora and Srinagar, stores in the more populous Haridwar district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU