Uttarakhand won't use Chinese equipments, devices: CM Trivendra Rawat

Uttarakhand gov will not use any Chinese equipment or devices, said Chief Minister Rawat amid calls for boycotting Made in China goods after Galwan Valley clash last month

India-China | Ladakh | Uttarakhand

ANI  |  General News 

The Uttarakhand government will not use any Chinese equipment or devices, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday, amid calls for boycotting Made in China goods after Galwan Valley clash last month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

"We had already taken the decision that we will not use Chinese equipment and devices," Rawat said in a press conference.

After the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps, he said that the people have begun using Indian apps in large number in the country.

Lauding the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to make India a self-reliant nation, Rawat said that the country is fast re-establishing its modern identity even amid the adverse circumstance of COVID-19.

"Reforms have been undertaken in infrastructure to overcome the impact of COVID-19 in the economy. During COVID-19 situation, most improvements have been made in the health sector," he said.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, PPE kits were not being manufactured in the country, he said adding that India has begun manufacturing of these kits at such a large scale that its import has begun.

"Ventilators and N-95 masks are also being manufactured in the country at a large scale," the Chief Minister said.

First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 10:43 IST

