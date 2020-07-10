JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Don't make college exams ego issue: Devendra Fadnavis to Maharashtra govt

Vijayvargiya says no need of judicial inquiry into arrest of Vikas Dubey
Business Standard

Mamata Banerjee invited to speak at Oxford Union debate next year

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has received an invitation to speak at The Oxford Union Debate next year

Topics
Oxford University | Mamata Banerjee | Trinamool Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has received an invitation to speak at The Oxford Union Debate next year, party sources said.

This is the second time that the Oxford Union, considered the most prestigious student society in the world, has invited Banerjee to speak at the debate after 2017.

"She has received the invitation on Wednesday. Most likely she will attend it," a senior TMC leader said.

The Oxford Union Society plans to organise the debate in the first half of 2021 and has sought her dates, the leader said.

Founded in 1823, the Oxford Union had earlier hosted several world leaders and legends from various fields, as speakers.

The illustrious list of speakers included US presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Regan, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, scientist Albert Einstein, spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, singer Michael Jackson and actor Morgan Freeman.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 09:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU