Mamata Banerjee invited to speak at Oxford Union debate next year

West Bengal Chief Minister



supremo has received an invitation to speak at The Oxford Union Debate next year, party sources said.

This is the second time that the Oxford Union, considered the most prestigious student society in the world, has invited Banerjee to speak at the debate after 2017.

"She has received the invitation on Wednesday. Most likely she will attend it," a senior TMC leader said.

The Oxford Union Society plans to organise the debate in the first half of 2021 and has sought her dates, the leader said.

Founded in 1823, the Oxford Union had earlier hosted several world leaders and legends from various fields, as speakers.

The illustrious list of speakers included US presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Regan, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, scientist Albert Einstein, spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, singer Michael Jackson and actor Morgan Freeman.

