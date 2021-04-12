Vaccine is need of country, everyone has right to safe life: Rahul Gandhi

Batting for vaccine for all, Congress leader on Monday said it is the need of the country as everyone has the right to a safe life.

He said this as part of "SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll" campaign launched by the party on social media, demanding COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens to protect them from the virus.

"Corona vaccine is the need of the country. You all should also raise your voice for it. Everyone has the right to a safe life," he said in a tweet.

He also shared a short video about making the vaccine available for all citizens.

India saw the maximum single-day rise of 1,68,912 COVID-19 infections and 904 fatalities on Monday morning, pushing the number of active cases in the country to over 12 lakh.

