Vaccine is need of country, everyone has right to safe life: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on vaccine access
Modi govt 'betrayed' farmers: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on farm laws
New farm laws an attack on the soul of every farmer: Rahul Gandhi
India counting on you: Rahul to voters as 475 constituencies face music
Rahul attacks PM over China standoff; says Chinese know PM is 'scared'
-
Batting for coronavirus vaccine for all, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it is the need of the country as everyone has the right to a safe life.
He said this as part of "SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll" campaign launched by the party on social media, demanding COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens to protect them from the virus.
"Corona vaccine is the need of the country. You all should also raise your voice for it. Everyone has the right to a safe life," he said in a tweet.
He also shared a short video about making the vaccine available for all citizens.
India saw the maximum single-day rise of 1,68,912 COVID-19 infections and 904 fatalities on Monday morning, pushing the number of active cases in the country to over 12 lakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU