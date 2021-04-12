Covid-19: India records highest single-day rise with 1,68,912 new cases

India hit a new infection record with 1,68,912new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent.

The active cases have surpassedthe 12-lakh mark, while thedeath toll increased to1,70,179with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18,the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in row, the active cases have increased to12,01,009comprising 8.88per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.26 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,25,78,06,986 samples have been tested up toApril 11with11,80,136samples being tested on Sunday.

