Covid-19: India records highest single-day rise with 1,68,912 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Singapore to reopen nightlife pubs for 2 months with Covid safety measures
Covid-19: No plans for another lockdown in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy exceed 1 million: Health ministry
After being hit by pandemic, Indian economy now recovering gradually: IMF
Italy announces new Covid-linked curbs including movements limitation
-
India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent.
The active cases have surpassedthe 12-lakh mark, while thedeath toll increased to1,70,179with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18,the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in row, the active cases have increased to12,01,009comprising 8.88per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent.
The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.26 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR,25,78,06,986 samples have been tested up toApril 11with11,80,136samples being tested on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU