Vaccines effective against Delta variant of coronavirus: US study

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Moderna's Covid vax more effective against Delta than Pfizer, J&J: Study
Chandigarh reports first case of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19
Here's why CDC recommends wearing masks indoors even if you are vaccinated
Now in 85 countries, Delta variant expected to become dominant lineage: WHO
-
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalisations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a US study.
The research that used national data also indicates that Moderna's vaccine is significantly more effective against Delta variant than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson preventives.
"These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing COVID-19 related hospitalisations and emergency department visits, even in the presence of the new COVID-19 variant," said study author Shaun Grannis, vice president for data and analytics at Regenstrief Institute in the US.
"We strongly recommend vaccinations for all who are eligible to reduce serious illness and ease the burden on our healthcare system, Grannis said in a statement.
The authors noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s VISION Network has analysed more than 32,000 medical encounters from nine states during June, July and August 2021, when the Delta variant became the predominant strain.
The results showed that unvaccinated individuals with COVID-19 are 5-7 times more likely to need emergency department care or hospitalisation, similar to the overall effectiveness prior to the variant, they said.
The study in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, a weekly epidemiological digest for the US published by CDC, is also the first analysis from the VISION Network to show a marked difference between the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines.
In the study's time period, Moderna was 95 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisations among adults aged 18 and older, the authors said.
The Pfizer vaccine was 80 per cent effective while the Johnson & Johnson preventive was 60 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisations among adults ages 18 and older, they said.
The study also found that vaccine effectiveness is lower for people 75 years and older, which has not been shown in previous research.
The researchers explained that this could be due to a range of factors, including the increased time since vaccination.
When it came to preventing emergency department and urgent care visits, analysis showed that Moderna was 92 per cent effective, Pfizer was 77 per cent effective, while Johnson & Johnson was 65 per cent effective.
"Despite the differences in effectiveness, vaccines continue to offer much more protection than not getting one at all," said Grannis, who is also a professor at Indiana University School of Medicine, US.
"While breakthrough cases do happen, data shows the symptoms are less severe, he said.
The authors of the study noted that a vast majority of COVID hospitalisations and deaths continue to be among unvaccinated individuals.
They added that COVID-19 vaccines are powerful tools for combating the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU