Vaishno Devi stampede: Seven pilgrims from UP, 3 from Delhi among 12 dead

Seven pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and three from Delhi were among the 12 people who died in a stampede at shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The other two -- Mamta (38) and Dheeraj Kumar (26) -- belonged to Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, they said.

Seven deceased Uttar Pradesh pilgrims have been identified as Shewata Singh (35), Dharamveer Singh (35), Vineet Kumar (38), Arun Pratab Singh (30), Monu Sharma (32), Mohinder Gour (26) and Narinder Kashap (40), according to the list of the dead persons released by authorities.

The three deceased pilgrims from Delhi were identified as Akash Kumar (29), Sonu Panday (24) and Vinay Kumar (24).

Sixteen people, who were injured in the incident, were admitted to the Shri Mata Narayana hospital at Kakriyal. Six among them were discharged after necessary treatment, the officials said.

Ratnesh Panday (25) and Ashish Kumar Jaiswal (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Hada (30), Nitin Garg (30) of Rajasthan, Adhaya Mahajan (16) and Sahil Kumar (22) of Jammu, Shivani (25), Sarita (42) of Delhi, Bhawar Lal Patidar (47) of Madhya Pradesh and Sumit (29) of Punjab are still undergoing treatment, they said.

Those who were discharged included two each from Mumbai and Delhi and one each from Jammu and Haryana, the officials said.

