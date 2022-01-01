Mumbai: No tax on residential properties up to 500 sq ft, says Uddhav

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
Uddhav Thackeray urges opposition parties to win people's trust
Uddhav Thackeray remembers 26/11 martyrs, founding fathers of Constitution
Sena members who protested outside Rane's Mumbai home meet CM Thackeray
Man held in Bengaluru for threatening Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray
-
Property tax on residential units of up to 500 sq ft, located within the Mumbai municipal area limits, will be waived off, Maharashtra Government said on Saturday.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the decision at a meeting of the urban development department earlier in the day, an official release said.
The waiver comes ahead of Mumbai municipal corporation elections due next month.
The CM has asked the administration to implement the decision with immediate effect, the release said.
It quoted Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde as saying that the decision will benefit owners of over 16 lakh houses below 500 sq feet in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits.
Shinde said the Shiv Sena, which rules the BMC, has fulfilled an important assurance it gave ahead of the 2017 BMC elections.
Thackeray on Saturday chaired a virtual meeting with Shinde, Mumbai district guardian minister Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty.
An official said the BMC is expected to lose a revenue of Rs 468 crore following the waiver.
BMC in 2021-21 had estimated property tax collection of Rs 6,738 crore but could mobilise Rs 4,500 crore due to the covid pandemic and lockdown. In 2021-22, the BMC has projected the property tax collection of Rs 7,000 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU