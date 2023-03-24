JUST IN
Parl panel urges govt to frame comprehensive policy on electric vehicles
Over 1,000 students benefited from DU's fee waiver scheme so far: Official
Private hospitals to clock 10-11% revenue growth in FY23, FY24: Report
Validity of FCRA licence of NGOs extended till September 30: MHA notice
70 projects worth Rs 2,856 cr sanctioned under Sagarmala Programme: Govt
Expect action, not assurances on vandalism incident at Indian missions: MEA
No proposal to establish new defence industrial corridor in country: Govt
Gujarat to host disaster management meet from March 30 as part of G20
Aircraft bird hit incidents jump by 52% in 2022, shows DGCA data
Tech job still pays $120 an hour despite mass layoffs in US tech industry
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
70 projects worth Rs 2,856 cr sanctioned under Sagarmala Programme: Govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Validity of FCRA licence of NGOs extended till September 30: MHA notice

Officials said between 2018 and 2022, the FCRA registration of 1,827 associations were cancelled due to violation of its provisions and rules

Topics
NGOs | FCRA | FCRA licences

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NGOs, civil society, human rights, awareness, campaigns, women, self-help groups, organisations, relief work
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Centre on Friday extended the validity of the FCRA registration of non-governmental organisations, the renewal applications of which are pending, till September 30.

In a public notice, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the validity of the registration of those FCRA entities whose validity had been extended till March 31, 2023 and whose renewal application is pending, will stand extended up to September 30, 2023 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier.

It also said that the validity of those entities which were registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and whose five year validity period is expiring during April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, but have applied for will apply for renewal before expiry of the five year validity period, will stand extended up to September 30, 2023 or till the disposal of the renewal application -- whichever is earlier.

"All FCRA registered associations are therefore, advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received," the MHA said.

Those non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which receive foreign contribution must be registered under the FCRA.

Officials said between 2018 and 2022, the FCRA registration of 1,827 associations were cancelled due to violation of its provisions and rules.

As on March 10, 2023, there were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations.

A total amount of Rs 55,449 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed last week.

An amount of Rs 16,306.04 crore was received by NGOs across the country in 2019-20, Rs 17,058.64 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 22,085.10 crore in 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NGOs

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 20:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU