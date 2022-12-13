JUST IN
Potential for spread of terror through social media higher than ever: Govt
Army bravely thwarted Chinese attempt at Yangtse, no fatalities: Rajnath
FCRA registration of 1,811 NGOs cancelled in three years, says govt

Whenever any inputs pertaining to use of foreign contribution to spread terror activities are received by the ministry, appropriate action under the FCRA, 2010 and other extant laws and rules is taken

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nityanand Rai
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (Photo: ANI)

The FCRA registration of 1,811 NGOs were cancelled by the government between 2019-21 for alleged violation of law, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the law, any NGO which intends to receive foreign funding must register itself under the FCRA.

"During the last three years i.e. 2019 to 2021, the FCRA registration certificates of 1,811 associations have been cancelled under section 14 of The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) due to violation of provisions of the FCRA, 2010," he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said whenever any inputs pertaining to use of foreign contribution to spread terror activities are received by the ministry, appropriate action under the FCRA, 2010 and other extant laws and rules is taken.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 22:42 IST

