MHA recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO for FCRA 'violation'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI inquiry against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, officials said on Monday.
Mander, who was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government, has established Aman Biradari -- "a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world".
A CBI inquiry has been recommended against Aman Biradari for violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, they said.
All NGOs receiving foreign funding has to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 19:19 IST
