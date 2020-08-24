JUST IN
Vice Prez remembers Jaitley, describes him as multi-faceted personality

Vice President Naidu paid tributes to BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, describing him as a multi-faceted personality who served the nation with distinction

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to former Union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, describing him as a multi-faceted personality who served the nation with distinction.

A politician, lawyer and a Union minister, Jaitley played many roles in his public life.

He died last year after prolonged illness.

"I pay my humble tributes to my friend, Shri Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary. Shri Jaitley was a multi-faceted personality and served the nation with distinction in various capacities," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 10:53 IST

