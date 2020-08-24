Maharashtra: One killed, four injured in house collapse in Nagpur

JUST IN
One person was killed and four others were injured when a nearly 50-year-old dilapidated house collapsed in Maharashtra's Nagpur city early Monday morning, a civic official said

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

others were injured when a nearly 50-year-old dilapidated house collapsed in Maharashtra's Nagpur city early Monday morning, a civic official said.

The ground-plus-one-storey house, located at Azad Chowk in Sadar, collapsed around 4.40 am, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said.

Various fire teams from the city rushed to the spot.

Five people were pulled out from the debris and rushed to hospital. A 43-year-old man among them was declared brought dead, the official said.

The four others, including a senior citizen, received injuries and they were undergoing treatment in hospital, he added.

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 10:20 IST

