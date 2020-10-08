Videocon case: HC asks ED to reply on Deepak Kochhar's plea to quash FIR

-
ALSO READ
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar's husband in money laundering case
ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar meets lawyer at ED's Delhi office
Deepak Kochhar remanded to ED custody for 11 days by special PMLA court
HC declines to entertain Deepak Kochhar plea to be shifted to pvt hospital
ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Another high profile case going nowhere?
-
The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea filed by Deepak Virendra Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, seeking quashing of FIR in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.
Justice A J Bhambhani issued notice to ED and asked it to file a status report in the matter.
The high court also asked the agency to file a status report on Kochhar's plea seeking interim bail on ground of his present medical condition as he is admitted to Apollo Hospital here after being tested positive for COVID-19.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kochhar, sought quashing of ECIR registered by the ED saying it was bad in law and that Kochhar was not informed about the grounds of arrest in writing.
He also sought to declare as illegal the order of a special judge, Mumbai, remanding Kochhar to ED custody and to set aside further remand orders.
Since the arrest is illegal, the consequent orders of remand would also be untenable in law, he argued.
Central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, representing the ED, raised preliminary objection on the maintainability of the petition.
He contended that although the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) was recorded in Delhi, since the offence was committed in Mumbai, the jurisdictional court is special judge, Mumbai and appeal would lie before the Bombay High Court.
Rohatgi disputed the position saying Kochhar was seeking quashing of the entire proceedings over which the Delhi High Court will have jurisdiction.
The high court granted time to Mahajan to file a status report on the issue of territorial jurisdiction and medical ground and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.
The ED had arrested Kochhar on September 7 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe.
Kochhar, who is currently in judicial custody, was brought to Delhi by ED for the purpose of questioning during which period he tested COVID-19 positive.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU