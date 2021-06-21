Vietnam receives fresh batch of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan to purchase Covid-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Covid: China delivers 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Bangladesh
Sri Lanka's approves China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Senegal launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign with China's Sinopharm
Vietnam to test all 9 million residents for coronavirus in largest city
-
Vietnam has received a fresh batch of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines as part of the country's efforts to fight the worst wave of the pandemic.
A brief handover ceremony was held at the Noi Bai International Airport here on Sunday, which was attended by Vietnam's Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and Chinese Ambassador to Hanoi Xiong Bo, reports Xinhua news agency.
Vietnam pledges to quickly and safely administer the vaccines to those in need, Long said.
In his speech, Xiong said: "I believe this batch of vaccines will help both Vietnam's epidemic prevention and control and its socioeconomic development."
The handover of the vaccine came after Vietnam's Ministry of Health announced the approval of the jab for emergency use in the country on June 4.
The new wave began in Vietnam in late April.
The country has so far registered a total of 12,978 Covid-19 cases, including 9,943 detected since the start of the latest outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health.
The death toll stood at 64.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU